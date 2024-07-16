'Strictly Come Dancing' could be set to introduce chaperones in a bid to tighten its duty of care protocols.

Graziano Di Prima - pictured dancing with Judi Love - was recently axed from Strictly

Graziano Di Prima has been axed by the BBC Latin and ballroom show last week amid reports of alleged misconduct relating to how he treated his 2023 partner Zara McDermott, and fellow professional dancer Giovanni Pernice will also not be returning to the programme amid allegations about his treatment of his celebrity dance partners.

A senior TV figure has called for chaperones to attend every dance rehearsal to ensure the pro dancers don't step out of line.

They told The Times newspaper: "It would be an expensive measure to employ chaperones to attend every rehearsal and check that everything is above board but it would mean that no one would be able to cry foul months later.

“It’s a fundamental question that the BBC has to answer.

"How does it [ensure contributor welfare] while achieving the high standards that the judges have come to demand to show the journeys of the contestants from clodhopping horses to graceful swans. And audience expectations have also grown as over the years viewers have come to understand more and more about what quality ballroom dancing looks like."

Sam Bickley, the BBC’s duty of care executive, is expected to speak to bosses at BBC Studios about where duty of protocols "need to be tightened up".

An insider said: "The BBC has toughened up its duty of care rules and Sam is now acting as a full-time duty of care exec.

"She will be discussing the protocols and where they need to be tightened up.

"It’s 90 per cent a happy ship but the push to win and compete might have meant some overstepping of the mark. We have acted swiftly and decisively to nip that in the bud and it doesn’t take away from almost everyone else having a really lovely, enriching experience from being part of the show."

Last weekend, Graziano confirmed he had departed 'Strictly'.

He wrote on Instagram: "I deeply regret the events that led to my departure from Strictly. My intense passion and determination to win might have affected my training regime.

"Respecting the BBC HR process, I understand it's best for the show that I step away.

"While there are aspects of this story involving external influences that I can't discuss at this time, I remain committed to being strong for my family and friends.

"I wish the Strictly family and the BBC nothing but success in the future. I also want to thank everyone who has supported my career, both professionally and personally. When the time is right, I will share my story."

The BBC didn't discuss the allegations against Graziano, but said they were aware of their duty of care.

A spokesperson said: "We can confirm that Graziano Di Prima is no longer a part of the line-up of professional dancers for the upcoming series of 'Strictly Come Dancing'.

"While we would never comment on individual cases, it is well-known that the BBC has established robust duty of care procedures, and if issues are raised we will always take them seriously and act swiftly as appropriate."