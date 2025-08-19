Strictly Come Dancing couple Molly Rainford and Tyler West are engaged.

Tyler West and Molly Rainford have gotten engaged after three years of dating

The EastEnders actress, 24, and the 29-year-old DJ/presenter - who met on the BBC One Latin and ballroom show in 2022 - took their relationship to the next level during a romantic getaway in Mykonos, Greece.

The windy seaside proposal was caught on film and shared on Instagram with the caption: "Found our forever. 10.8.2025."

Tyler says in the emotional clip: "I don't know where to start...

"So I'm hoping you can continue making me the luckiest man on this Earth, like you do every single day. So baby... will you marry me?"

An ecstatic Molly answered: "Yes! Get in! That's what I'm talking about."

The couple has been inundated with messages of congratulations.

Strictly professional Jowita Przystał commented on the clip: "Omg guys !!!!! congratulations!!!!"

JLS star Marvin Humes wrote: "Wow..this is a lot couldn’t be happier for two incredible people who are just perfect for eachother..I’m SO happy!!! Ah man this has made my night..congrats family.. (sic)"

Fellow former Strictly star Fleur East hailed it "the most beautiful proposal".

Molly gushed to Heat magazine in July: "We've been together for two years now, so I can definitely say that I am very happy that we both signed up!

"Things are going great, and we've been living together for about a year now."

Molly and Tyler moved into their London flat in January 2024, and they sometimes do a "salsa" together inside the property.

She told the publication: "Tyler and I do a little bit of salsa together at the flat, but that's about as far as it goes."

Asked how moving in with each other has been, Molly added: "It's like a little safe haven for us."