Graziano Di Prima has been axed by 'Strictly Come Dancing'.

Graziano Di Prima has been let go by Strictly

The 30-year-old dancer - who joined the show in 2018 - has confirmed he is leaving the show amid reports of alleged misconduct relating to how he treated his 2023 partner Zara McDermott, though she is not believed to have been behind a complaint about his rumoured behaviour.

Graziano wrote on Instagram: "I deeply regret the events that led to my departure from 'Strictly'. My intense passion and determination to win might have affected my training regime.

"Respecting the BBC HR process, I understand it's best for the show that I step away.

"While there are aspects of this story involving external influences that I can't discuss at this time, I remain committed to being strong for my family and friends.

"I wish the 'Strictly' family and the BBC nothing but success in the future. I also want to thank everyone who has supported my career, both professionally and personally. When the time is right, I will share my story."

The BBC didn't discuss the allegations against Graziano but said they were aware of their duty of care.

A spokesperson said: "We can confirm that Graziano Di Prima is no longer a part of the line-up of professional dancers for the upcoming series of 'Strictly Come Dancing'.

"While we would never comment on individual cases, it is well-known that the BBC has established robust duty of care procedures, and if issues are raised we will always take them seriously and act swiftly as appropriate."

The news follows the confirmation fellow professional dancer Giovanni Pernice will also not be returning to the programme amid allegations about his treatment of his celebrity dance partners.

Giovanni has previously rejected "any suggestion of abusive or threatening behaviour" and said he was surprised by the allegations made against him.