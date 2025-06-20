Anton Du Beke and Craig Revel Horwood have signed up for Celebrity Googlebox.

Anton Du Beke will be judging what's on TV alongside Craig Revel Horwood in Celebrity Gogglebox

The Strictly Come Dancing judging duo will make their debut on Friday's (20.06.24) episode of the Channel 4 show as they give their verdicts on a range of shows on the small screen.

Anton told the Daily Mirror newspaper: "I'm super excited to be swapping the judges chair for a comfy sofa! Sitting down with my dear friend and fellow Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood to enjoy a bit of telly in this new series of Googlebox."

The duo will join a line-up that includes singer Rag 'n' Bone Man, who will make his first appearance on the show alongside comedian Romesh Ranganathan in this week's episode.

The newcomers join familiar faces such as Rylan Clark and his mum Linda, Spandau Ballet star Martin Kemp and his son Roman as well as Happy Mondays icons Bez and Shaun Ryder.

Anton joined the Strictly judging panel in 2021, having been a professional dancer on the BBC show since it started back in 2004, and feels that the programme shows the power of a TV show that caters for the entire family.

Discussing last year's series of the programme, which was won by blind comic Chris McCausland, the 58-year-old star told the My Time Capsule podcast: "This last series we’ve just had, I think, has been the best one we’ve ever had. All power to it. It is a brilliant show.

"Television has evolved through the decades, in its form it’s a hugely powerful medium but it’s so different.

"I don’t think it’ll be long now until scheduled television will be a thing of the past. So to have a show like Strictly Come Dancing, which has to be a scheduled show because you want the audience to vote and sit together and watch the show, it’s unbelievable that it’s still going now in this current climate and as strongly as it is.

"People do want to watch something great that they can watch together. That has always been that unicorn thing that everybody wants to watch together."