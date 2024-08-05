Chris McCausland is to become the first-ever blind contestant on 'Strictly Come Dancing'.

The 47-year-old comedian - who lost his sight at the age of 22 when he was diagnosed with retinitis pigmentosa - has signed up for the BBC Latin and ballroom show when it returns this September but admitted that he has "never even watched it" to begin with.

Speaking on ITV's 'This Morning', he said: "I've never watched it ever. I don't know what I'm getting myself into. Ask me when I get into week two and get the hang of it. I kept it a secret so good and it was in the papers, and now at least I can say!"

Chris - who is also known to children for appearing on CBeebies in 'Me Too!' - was then asked how he felt about taking part and admitted that he was very "apprehensive" because he has never done anything like it before.

He said: "Apprehensive, massively apprehensive. I don’t know what I’m getting myself into, I've never watched it, obviously. It's just some music. I don't dance, I have never danced. I grew up with headbanging and mosh pits."

But the TV star admitted he is wondering how he is going to compete given his vision impairment and joked that he is not even going to think about what could "possibly go wrong" at this moment in time.

He said: "If anybody out there is thinking - How the hell is he going to do that? - then rest assured that I am thinking exactly the same thing. I don't dance, I haven't danced, I can't dance, I can't see the dancing I will have to do. What can possibly go wrong? Ok don't answer that."

The first celebrity announced to be taking part in this year's edition of the show was Olympian Tom Dean, who revealed the news before it was officially announced when he admitted that he would be taking some advice from fellow Olympian Adam Peaty following his own stint on the show in 2021.

He said: "Naturally you want to take a break after you've had a full Olympic cycle and the opportunity arose. I thought it would be really exciting to try something a bit different.

"I'll be doing that and straight back into training after it. It's something to look forward to. I've not seen (Adam) yet. "