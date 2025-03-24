Amanda Abbington wants to join the 'Loose Women' panel.

The actress is known for starring in dramas such as 'Mr Selfridge' and 'Sherlock' but is now hoping to join the likes of Coleen Nolan and Nadia Sawalha on ITV's lunchtime chatshow.

Asked if the idea of joining the programme is something she would like to do, she told The Sun: "Yes, totally. It’s nice to have women’s views on things, and I think as long as we don’t paint ourselves as miserable old hags.

"I think women of a certain age tend to get painted as miserable and moaning and complaining, and I think it would be good to get up there and have fun. They’re great women, and I know a few of them, like Denise [Welch], I love her."

Amanda also insisted that she wants to keep her career based in the UK rather than moving to the US.

She said: "No, I don’t really want to go to America. I like my career here, and I’m happy to do theatre and telly here, and just be.

"I’m a bit of a homebody. I like to be at home with my family and friends – America has never really appealed to me. It’s just not my cup of tea, especially now."

The TV star took part in the 2023 edition of 'Strictly Come Dancing ', during which she made a shock exit after accusing her professional partner Giovanni Pernice of subjecting her to "vile abuse" during rehearsals.

But she recently insisted that even though it was one of the "hardest years" of her life, she "doesn't regret" any of it and would rather that everyone "moves on" from the whole scandal.

Speaking on ITV's 'This Morning', she said: "It's been tricky yes. It was. We don't wanna go over old ground because that's what done and I'm happy with what happened. Well, not happy. But I don't regret what happened. It's time to move on for everyone. It was one of the hardest years of my entire life and having to battle that was tricky. But it's good, onwards."