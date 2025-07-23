Amy Dowden hit an "all time low" following her breast cancer treatment.

The Strictly Come Dancing professional was diagnosed with the disease in 2023 but admits that she struggled to feel happiness at the end of her treatment as she "deluded" herself into thinking that she could get back to competing on the BBC programme immediately and that her hair would soon grow back.

Amy told the Daily Mirror: "I thought my life was going to get back to normal. I was deluded. I honestly thought that I'd be back dancing on Strictly in no time and that my hair was going to grow back far quicker than it did.

"I thought I'd be back to the old Amy, and it hit me really hard. I was scared and petrified. It was a very daunting, difficult time and it hit me really hard. I was scared and petrified. It was a very daunting, difficult time as well as being put into menopause."

Amy's recovery from chemotherapy was made even more complicated as she started experiencing the menopause that left her emotional and tired out.

The 34-year-old dancer explained: "When I finished treatment, I actually hit an all time low. I went from this super fit young lady used to the spotlight and hair and make up to not liking to look in the mirror. But also there was a voice in my head saying, 'Cancer can't take away your dancing.'"

Amy returned to Strictly in 2024 when she was partnered with JLS singer JB Gill but had to pull out midway through the series with injury and accepts that she made her return to the dancefloor too quickly.

She said: "I went back to Strictly far too early last year because I just wanted to get what I thought was my normal back. I needed it mentally to go back, otherwise I don't think I would have ever gone back. I needed that normality.

"I couldn't have watched another series from the sofa. It was killing me. Physically I wasn't ready, but I thought I was. The BBC put so much in place to ease me back in gradually and I'm so grateful for them and they constantly had my best interests at heart."

Amy admits that her main goal is getting to the end when she returns for the upcoming series of Strictly this year.

The Welsh dancer said: "Watching your celebrity fall in love with dancing, that for me is a win. It would just be wonderful to be able to complete the whole Strictly series. I just can't wait to soak myself in all the Strictly magic."