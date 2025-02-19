Amy Dowden is "truly honoured" to have been awarded an MBE.

Amy Dowden is 'truly honoured' to have been awarded an MBE

The 34-year-old star had to take time out of her role as a professional on 'Strictly Come Dancing' in 2023 as she endured a battle with breast cancer but has also been open about her lifelong battle with Crohn's disease and has now been made a Member of the British Empire for her services to fundraising and raising awareness of inflammatory bowel disease.

She said: "It’s really surreal, it’s been like an out-of-body experience but is it true honour to get an MBE and I will forever do what I can to raise awareness and fundraise for Crohn’s and colitis, and Crohn’s and Colitis UK charity, and also, recently as well for breast cancer – getting as many people as I possibly can to check themselves as earlier detection saves lives.It’s an incredible honour, and one that still hasn’t sunk in yet."

The 'Lorraine' star was given the all-clear from her breast cancer in early 2024, and returned to the BBC Latin and ballroom show later that year but had to pull out again after she suffered a foot injury.

But charities are also thrilled with Amy's MBE - which was presented to her by King Charles - as she has been able to "normalise" conversations surrounding the disease.

Marianne Radcliffe, chief executive of Crohn's and Colitis UK, said: "People never used to talk about Crohn's or Colitis, but Amy has really helped to normalise conversations about these conditions by being open and honest, and adding some of her trademark sparkle.

"Every year, 25,000 people in the UK are told they have inflammatory bowel disease, and there will be many who feel less afraid about what lies ahead because of her work."