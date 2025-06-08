Angela Scanlon needs to have "something private" in life.

Angela Scanlon says she needs 'something private' amid TV fame

The 41-year-old presenter- who became known for appearing on The One Show - explained that as someone in the public eye, there are fans who want to see "every aspect" of her life, but she has to keep something to herself.

She told The Sunday Mirror's Notebook magazine: "I think having something that's private is really important for me.

"To be able to have that dense of separation is nice. When you're in the public eye, there's this sense of people really wanting to see every part of your life and I totally understand that because I have the same thing. I want to see inside the fridges of the people I follow.

"But it's striking a balance and, for me, there is something really important about being able to come home, close the door and know that this is real life,

Particularly when things are hard, it makes me feel

more grounded."

The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant - who is married to Roy Horgan and has Ruby, seven, as well as three-year-old Marnie with him - added that she has a certain "protectiveness" when it comes to her family, although she is not entirely sure where to draw the "line" with it all.

She said: "There's definitely a protectiveness over my family

life. I'm trying to figure out

what the line is there, because that's how I spend a lot of my time and it's where a lot of my stories come from that I want to talk about on the radio or the podcast."

Angela wants to "press pause" on this time of her life so she can truly take it all in.

She said: "I want to press pause on this stage of

life. All my friends tell me that between zero and eight

years old is the sweet spot, so I'm like 'How do I take it all in?'"