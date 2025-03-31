JB Gill was once attacked by his pet pig.

Strictly Come Dancing star JB Gill was 'attacked' by one of his pigs

The 38-year-old singer - who is best known as a member of JLS but has also become a regular on television in recent years with presenting roles on 'Down on the Farm ' and 'Songs of Praise' - has turned to a life of agriculture since his days of initial pop stardom, and he got into trouble on one occasion when he jumped into his pet Ginger's pen to help her as she was going into labour.

He explained to the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column: "The first time she had a litter I didn't know what to expect.

"I read stories about having to help sheep, cows give birth, get your hand in there. I was prepared to go and do all that.

"I jumped into her pen, once I knew she was going into labour, and she ran straight at me.

"I was like, 'Woah, what's going on?'

"I called the vet out ... they tried to get in, and she pretty much bit - went to bit them.

"They jumped back out and were like, 'I'm really sorry, we cannot do anything about it.'

"We just had to ride the storm ... that's probably why the boys [Aston Merrygold, Oritse Williams and Marvin Humes] don't come to the farm!"

The former 'Strictly Come Dancing' contestant - who is married to Chloe Tangney and has children,Ace, 11, as well as seven-year-old Chiara with her - recently ditched city life for a peaceful and tranquil rural spot in Kent, and has embraced the chance for a "quiet and peaceful" life.

He told John Lewis and Partners: "The countryside immediately felt like home."

Chloe agreed and added: ‘We love the peace and tranquility that comes with being on the farm.

"Life can be hectic and always on the go, so we wanted our moments of rest to be in a place that was quiet and peaceful."

And dancer Chloe - who tied the knot with her JB in 2014 - wants to pass on their that "everything in life should be sustainable" and that society should "enjoy the world" to their children.

She added: "We want to pass the love and respect that we have for our world on to our children, and beyond."