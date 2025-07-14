Johannes Radebe's life story is being told in a film that will likely air on the BBC.

The Strictly Come Dancing professional grew up in Zamdela, South Africa, and was faced with years of homophobic bullying in school before he moved to the UK in 2018.

Now, he has revealed BBC Films are involved in the project, which is in the "beginning stages".

Johannes told The Sun newspaper's TVBiz column: “It’s a ‘pinch me’ moment.

"The beginning stages are happening now and BBC Films have just jumped on board too.

“It simply means that my people, who helped me get where I am, are worthy and they can dream because I know where they come from."

The choreographer - who reached the final of Strictly Come Dancing with chef John Whaite in 2021, but lost out to ex-EastEnders star Rose Ayling-Ellis and her professional dance partner Giovanni Pernice - hopes his film will show that you can achieve anything in life no matter where you are from or your background.

Johannes added: "There are a lack of role models and they feel like they can’t achieve anything but I hope this is like a beacon of light for them to say all of you contributed to me and my success is your success.”

It comes as the star revealed in 2023 that his autobiography, Jojo: Finally Home - in which Johannes revealed his life story from growing up in Zamdela and how dance transformed his life - would be turned into a movie.

In conversation with BBC Radio 1 host Clara Amfo at the Harold Pinter Theatre in London, the Kinky Boots musical performer spilled: “Looking at the way things have turned out now, I could not have dreamt that one day people would be reading about my life story, so every day’s a milestone.

“But a beautiful thing has happened. The thing I am most looking forward to right now is that we have an opportunity to turn this book into a film.”

Johannes was persuaded to stay on for the 2025 series of Strictly Come Dancing despite making his biopic and touring the UK with the Kinky Boots musical.