Kristian Nairn has withdrawn from Strictly Come Dancing due to “unexpected medical reasons.”

Kristian Nairn has quit Strictly Come Dancing

The Game of Thrones actor and DJ was due to take to the floor with Katya Jones when the show returned next month but he has had to pull out of the show after suffering an undisclosed health complaint.

He said in a statement: “With a heavy heart, I have to step back from this season of Strictly Come Dancing due to unexpected medical reasons. I was truly looking forward to the journey, and I’m deeply sorry to disappoint anyone who was looking forward to seeing me on the dance floor. Thank you all for your support, and I will be back on my feet very soon, in every sense. Love to all, Kristian."

Producers are "extremely sorry" to have had to say goodbye to the 49-year-old star before the competition has begun.

Sarah James, Executive Producer, BBC Studios said: “We’ve absolutely loved getting to know Kristian in this short time, and he has all the makings of a brilliant Strictly Come Dancing contestant. We’re incredibly sorry to lose him from this year’s series and we all wish him a speedy recovery.”

The new celebrity joining Strictly Come Dancing will be announced on Thursday's (21.08.25) episode of The One Show, which airs on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from 7pm.

The mystery star will be competing against 36-year-old Olympic sprinter Harry Aikines-Aryeetey, 36 - who is best known as Nitro from BBC's Gladiators - Love Island star Dani Dyer, 29, retired footballer Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, 53, and Doctor Who actress Alex Kingston, 62.

In addition, YouTuber-and-podcaster George Clarke, 25, EastEnders star Balvinder Sopal, 46, 23-year-old trailblazing model Ellie Goldstein - the first model with Down Syndrome to grace the cover of British Vogue magazine - and RuPaul's Drag Race UK star La Voix, 45, will also be taking part.

Rounding out the celebrity line-up are retired England rugby player Chris Robshaw, 39, The Apprentice 2019 candidate Thomas Skinner, 34, former Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison, 37, Neighbours legend Stefan Dennis, 66, Good Morning Britain's Los Angeles Correspondent Ross King, 63, and former England women's football player Karen Carney, 38.