Kristina Rihanoff and her family are jetting out to Germany to watch her daughter compete in a dance world championship for Christmas.

The former 'Strictly Come Dancing' star and her fiancée Ben Cohen - who she was partnered with on the hit BBC One show in 2013 - will be supporting eight-year-old Milena as she competes in a solo ballroom world championship.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz, she said: "We’re going to Germany for a dance competition!

"Milena was chosen to represent the UK team in a solo world championship, which is really exciting."

As well as the event, the family of three will be heading to the Christmas markets beforehand so they do not miss out on the festivities.

Kristina added: "We are all travelling to Germany, going to Christmas markets and then seeing her dance.

"That will be more or less our Christmas celebrations because it's something different.

"We've never been, and it's going to be exciting. And that's what the plans are at the moment."

Milena - who is a "very active kid" - first got into dancing after Kristina opened her dance school "about five years ago" and since then, she has "put the time into [dancing] and [worked] really hard" to end up achieving "incredible stuff".

The proud 47-year-old star said: "She was five and went to competitions and took a couple of trophies home.

"That's when the whole competitive side came out. She's like, 'That's it. Now, I want to win. I want to be the best. I want to do things.

"She's eight now and has done three years in ballroom dancing.

"She has done incredible stuff. She won a very prestigious award. She was the youngest girl to be nominated for industry awards, and she won Juvenile of the Year - the youngest girl to win that."

When asked if Milena is a future 'Strictly' star, she added: "Maybe in 10 years - if it’s still going!"