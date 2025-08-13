Nadiya Bychkova was rushed to hospital after a fall during Strictly Come Dancing rehearsals.

Nadiya Bychkova got hurt during Strictly training this week

The 35-year-old professional dancer was in training on Tuesday (12.08.25) in North London when she took a painful fall which left her in agony, with crew calling an ambulance to the venue.

A source told the Daily Mirror newspaper: "It looked pretty nasty and no-one was taking any chances. The Strictly crew rushed into action and she was stretchered out.

"As a precaution, following a fall during rehearsals, Nadiya was taken to hospital for checks and is receiving full support from medical and welfare teams."

The insider noted that rehearsals are still underway, while Nadiya was discharged later the same day.

The source added: "Rehearsals continue and the Strictly team are in close contact with Nadiya.

"Nadiya left hospital later that afternoon."

Meanwhile, a London Ambulance Service spokesperson told the outlet: "We were called at 12:37pm on Tuesday 12 August to reports of an incident at Regent's Park Road, NW1.

"We sent an ambulance crew to the scene and treated one person before taking them to hospital."

Nadiya is yet to comment on the incident or her recovery.

However, she recently revealed she has had her entire body ensured to protect her prized assets, which are vital to her livelihood.

She told The Sun newspaper: “I do have things insured – everything I need for dancing. Dancing puts food on the table, so I need to make sure I am ok.

“I think it comes from when I was competing at the highest level.”

Nadiya added she also does foot-strengthening exercises to help her build muscle and ensure she can wear her favourite high heels.

She said: “I do a lot of workouts for my feet. It’s about building the muscles. You don’t want to walk in heels and twist something or break something.

“As we get older, we need to look after ourselves even more. If you twist your ankle, then you’re done.”