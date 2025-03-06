Nikita Kuzmin is planning for a career in music.

Nikita Kuzmin is eyeing a career in music

The 'Strictly Come Dancing' professional has revealed that he has been having secret singing lessons as he aims to add more strings to his bow as a performer.

Nikita, 27, told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "There are things which I'm saving for next year and singing is one of them. I've been taking singing lessons for a couple of years.

"I would love to do a musical. I wouldn't mind doing music. I'm not against anything that is new and exciting. Potentially going into films. But I think a musical is my next step."

Nikita begins his 'Midnight Dancer' solo tour this weekend and has promised that audiences will be treated to a "very dramatic show".

The 'Celebrity Big Brother' star said: "The show is more of a musical because I've seen every 'Strictly' and non-'Strictly' shows, and one thing I didn't want to do is just build a show with lots of dancing and no context.

"It's a love story with betrayal, pain and hope - it's a very dramatic show.

"As scared as I am, I'm loving this scary feeling because I know that on the night, I will deliver the best thing people have ever seen."

Despite his alternative career plans, the Ukrainian dancer has revealed that he will not be leaving 'Strictly Come Dancing' any time soon.

Asked how long he will take part in the hit BBC show, Nikita said: "As long as they want me back.

"Initially I thought I might want to do 10 years but now I'm thinking I'd like to do even more."

Nikita previously admitted that he found it hard to understand why he has landed his own tour across the UK.

He said: "It's quite scary if I'm being honest, but it's very wild because I can never actually gather the fact that I could have my own show because I always ask why would people even come to see me?

"I have so many ideas, so many projects and I just wanna go there and give back to the people who spend their money coming to see me."