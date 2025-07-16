Chris McCausland is to front a pilot for a new TV show billed as The Easiest Quiz Show In The World.

Chris McCausland to front a pilot for The Easiest Quiz Show In The World

The 48-year-old comedian will host the test episode which is being made by Richard Bacon’s company Yes Yes Media.

Sample questions are said to include "What day was it three days ago?" Humans drink water, but what do cows drink?" "Name a red drink?" and "What continent are you standing on?"

Although the questions are easy, with some with a puzzling twist, producers have promised that the "the jeopardy is sky-high, as every time anyone gets anything wrong... everyone loses everything".

Bacon's company previously devised Channel 4's I Literally Just Told You, hosted by Jimmy Carr, and U+Dave's Silence Is Golden.

The not-for-broadcast pilot is being filmed in London on Monday July 28 and free tickets are available from Standing Room Only.

Back in May, it was confirmed that McCausland would not be returning for a second series of The Chris McCausland Show, which ran on ITV for 11 episodes and saw the stand-up comic interview an array of celebrity guests, including Paul Whitehouse, Rob Beckett, Pixie Lott and more.

His publicist has released a statement revealing that Chris, 47, made the decision to walk away from the programme to pursue other projects, saying "it was a great experience but he’s looking at other opportunities and there have been a lot of offers since Strictly".

The 2024 Strictly Come Dancing winner is also fronting BBC Two documentary Seeing Into The Future which will focus on how technology has changed the way he has been able to continue his life after losing his sight by age 22 due to the genetic condition retinitis pigmentosa.

Chris will be seen visiting Silicon Valley and investigating the latest technology helping people with blindness and severe sight issues gain the ability to see.

And he will also be releasing his memoir later this year.

Announcing the book in January 2025, Chris said: "I thought 'Strictly' was terrifying but my book has a release date and I haven’t started writing it yet. Don’t worry, I’m going to start right now. It will be really funny, I promise."