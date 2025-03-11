Nikita Kuzmin considers diabetes to be his "superpower"

The 27-year-old dancer sometimes feels "overwhelmed" when his glucose monitor - a device that estimates a person's blood sugar level - is visible when he is performing but is delighted if it inspires others with the condition.

Nikita - who was diagnosed with type one diabetes aged 13 - told New magazine: "I see it as my superpower.

"It makes me more responsible and aware of my body.

"If I can inspire even one person by showing them it's possible to dance with diabetes, then I've done my job."

Nikita has been a professional dancer on the hit BBC show 'Strictly Come Dancing' since 2021, and he insists his 23-year-old model girlfriend Lauren Jaine is not worried about the infamous Strictly Curse.

Asked if she gets jealous when he is up close and personal with his celebrity dance partner, Nikita said: "I think it can be difficult for anyone who isn't a dancer to understand, but she knows it's just a job.

"We don't really think about it in a romantic way - it's just part of what we do.

"And if there was ever an issue, we'd talk about it and just sort it out."

The 'Celebrity Big Brother' runner-up is believed to have started dating Lauren in early 2023, before going public later that year.

He revealed that marriage has been something the smitten couple have talked about and he hopes one day she will say yes.

Nikita - who is currently on the road across the UK on his 'Midnight Dancer' tour - admitted: "We just saw a video of a wedding in South Africa and got emotional watching it.

"So, why not?"

Since being shot into the spotlight thanks to the BBC show, Nikita has struggled to maintain a private life.

Asked for the one thing about being famous that he finds to be the most difficult to deal with, he confessed: "Privacy.

"I love my job, but I also love just being a regular person.

"It took me years to find a balance, but I have my ways now, such as being surrounded by loved ones and focusing on what is important."