Shirley Ballas wants to dress more like “iconic” Claudia Winkleman.

The ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ head judge has been speaking to her 38-year-old son Marc Ballas, and he has advised her to start styling herself like the 52-year-old presenter, who fronts the BBC Latin and ballroom show alongside Tess Daly, 55, and is known for her chic looks and dramatic fringe.

The 64-year-old star said: "My son has been chatting to me because he loves Claudia. He loves the way she dresses. He thinks she’s iconic.

"I think he’s got a little soft spot there. So I’ve been looking at some amazing power suits as well ... wait and see!"

Shirley praised the "remarkable" crop of celebrities who will compete on this year's show - who include reality star Pete Wicks, 36, JLS’ J.B. Gill, 37, singer Toyah Wilcox, 66, and TV presenter Nick Knowles, 61 - as the programme gears up to celebrate 20 years since its 2004 debut.

She said: "Well, I have to say, I think it’s absolutely remarkable.

"We’ve got singers, Olympians, actors, sports stars, TV stars, and even a doctor.

"I can’t wait to get to know each and every one of them when they’re on the dance floor. I do believe the majority of these people are great movers.

"I think it’s a great cast, and I’m looking forward to getting to know them all. So hold on to your hat. Buckle up your seat belt, 'Strictly', is about to take off."

Shirley admitted she avoids liquids when the cameras start rolling on live 'Strictly' episodes, but she looks forward to chocolates being offered during the breaks.

She said: "I don’t tend to drink any fluid once I’m on TV because I’m always nervous, and it’s live, so you can’t get up and go to the loo.

"In between the VTs, there’s a lovely lady who comes around with a box of sweets, which we all look forward to.

"Of course, Anton Du Beke steals all the good ones, but I might pinch a sweet occasionally, though not very often. I like to stay focused."

'Strictly' will return to BBC One and BBC iPlayer for its new series on Saturday (14.09.24) from 7.20pm.