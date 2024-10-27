Amy Dowden is "loving every second" of 'Strictly Come Dancing'.

Amy Dowden is back on Strictly Come Dancing

The 34-year-old star was forced to take time out of her role as a professional on the BBC Latin and ballroom show last year after being diagnosed with breast cancer but was given the all-clear in February and she is back on the programme alongside JLS singer JB Gill, although she did struggle when they risked elimination after landing in the bottom two early on in the show.

She told The Sunday Mirror newspaper: "I never truly felt really like me since my cancer journey, until I was back on Strictly and working with my lovely JB. That’s what I found hardest going into the dance-off – I’m not ready to have this taken away from me. I had it completely taken away from me last year and I’m loving being back. I don’t want it to stop. I’m not ready to finish my journey because I’m loving every second. I knew JB could get through the dance and could ace it.

Amy is also "grateful" to be getting back to health and reflected on just how much has changed within the space of a year.

She added: "Honestly, it’s the most wonderful thing. I get so many messages about my smile. I do always look back and think, ‘Gosh, this time last year I was having chemo, this time last year I was in hospital with a blood clot’. What a difference a year can make. I get messages every day from people saying, ‘I’m going through chemo and you’re my hope’, or, ‘Because of you I’ve checked myself and I found a lump’, or some-thing like this. I’m just grateful to be back and be in the position I am."