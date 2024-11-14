Chris McCausland says it "means more" to give Dianne Buswell a chance to return to Blackpool than perform there himself.

Chris McCausland is glad Dianne Buswell will experience Blackpool again

The 47-year-old comedian - who has left 'Strictly Come Dancing' fans and judges stunned with his performances as the show's first ever blind contestant - is excited to be performing at the iconic Blackpool Tower Ballroom this weekend, but he's more focused on what it means to his professional partner.

He said: "It's something that means a lot to the professional dancers.

"'Strictly' is a two way relationship and they don't get to dance there every year with a partner because they leave at different points of the competition each year.

"To be able to get to Blackpool with Dianne and give her that opportunity to dance there again means more to me than me being able to go there myself."

Chris is well aware of the significance of getting to perform at the legendary venue.

He added: "It's a synonymous place, isn't it?

"I believe it's the Wembley for ballroom dancers, and two months in, maybe I'm a ballroom dancer now!?

"I knew nothing about ballroom dancing eight weeks ago."

Chris has plenty of memories of Blackpool in general, having visited the seaside town "a lot" as a child.

He recalled: "I’ve got loads of memories of the

seafront, the beach and the fairgrounds. I'd never go on rollercoasters when I was that age. I think because I could see them, they terrified me, whereas now I can't see them, I’m not bothered so I'll go on anything.

"Memories of the arcades and spending time in the early 90s there. I loved sticks of rock and donkey rides."

Dianne - who will be leading Chris through an American Smooth to Paul Anka's 'Jump' - admitted it always feels "special" being back.

She said: "It's very special because I always dreamed to perform in Blackpool as a little girl growing up in Australia.

"Every time I go there, it’s a pinch me moment."