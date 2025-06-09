John Whaite finds life "almost unbearable" when he's struggling with ADHD (attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder).

John Whaite has opened up about life with ADHD

The 36-year-old Strictly Come Dancing star has opened up about living with the condition - which can cause restlessness and trouble concentrating - and admitted he often finds it "exhausting" and "horrific" even though sometimes it can feel like a "superpower".

In a video posted on Instagram, he explained: "Oh can we just talk about the reality of life with ADHD because you know a lot of the time we think we have a superpower and sometimes it can serve us very well.

"It can serve us in so many ways where we can fixate on things and achieve things and create things and really do the best work or something imaginable.

"But often that's such a pyrrhic victory because we bleed ourselves dry or we exhaust ourselves in doing it or we abandon plans or friends or family and the reality of ADHD is that it can make us believe that what we're doing in life sometimes is the exactly the righteous course of action for us.

"It's the right path in spite of what people who love us might say."

He went on to add: "And then when it gets to the point where we are our interest fizzles away, the reality kicks in and we see the truth and we see the situation for what it is.

"At that point we're left kind of thinking f***, I've given up so much for this. I've ignored people who love me for this.

"And this is really exhausting because usually the older you get the wise you get. And while that can still be true in a situation where you have ADHD I think the reality.

"As you get older you don't necessarily get wiser, you just get older and when you get older and you keep making silly little mistakes people become less tolerant of those mistakes because you're meant to be older and wiser."

John concluded: "So much as we can say that ADHD is a superpower it is, also lets admit it concrete block around us and I think we need to acknowledge.

"You know there's so much positivity, but on the flip side of it can be so crippling and so dehumanising and annoying.

"If I could chose to live life neurotypically at this point in my life, I would jump at the chance and I know that's not very pro ADHD it's not very kind of holding up the flag our community but sometimes it's just exhausting, it's horrific and sometimes I f****** hate it."

John previously opened up about his diagnosis in a candid post on social media revealing it explained a lot of his behaviour over the years.

He wrote in a message on Instagram: "I’ve known my behaviour over the past decade (and my thinking for the past 30-odd years) has not been ‘normal’.

"I’ve often questioned whether I have some personality disorder, deep-rooted psychological trauma, or just a brain that isn’t quite wired up right.

""I’ve been impulsive and borderline addicted (to sex, porn, shopping, food, drink, drugs), and have made some very questionable decisions.

"But these weren’t decisions, they were compulsions, because of the neurological functioning inside my head.

"But I’m even more grateful for the knowledge that I have ADHD. Because instantly the shame and guilt can be replaced with conversation - destruction becomes construction.

"I know from speaking openly about depression, alcohol use, bulimia, that people can seek comfort from the experiences of others. I know I certainly have."