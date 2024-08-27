'Strictly Come Dancing' star Vito Coppola has thrown his support behind Graziano Di Prima after he was axed from the show.

The 31-year-old professional dancer is standing by his close friend - who he grew up competing in dance competitions in Italy with - despite the 30-year-old dancer and his co-star Giovanni Pernice being dropped from the BBC One Latin and ballroom show amid claims of abuse, which they have denied.

Vito told The Mirror: “I love Graziano.

“I’ve known him since years ago, when we were competing. I love him and I will love him for ever.”

Allegations about Graziano’s’ conduct were made by his 2023 celebrity partner Zara McDermott.

He insisted that he is not a "monster" or an "abusive man".

The choreographer told Mail+: "I didn't deliberately hurt anyone. I'm not a monster. I'm not an abusive man.

"The only thing I can think of is the time I kicked the floor in frustration. We'd practised hour after hour to perfect a routine with lifts. It wasn't easy but that's the pressure of the show. I wasn't meaning to kick her. I'd never, never do that. My foot brushed her after I kicked the floor. Afterwards I hugged her and said I was sorry. There was no problem. We carried on.

"I'm not sure if this is it or if it's from when we, as professional dancers, move our partner's leg with our foot. That is what is so difficult for me - not knowing."

After he was axed from the show, Graziano shared his "regrets" in a candid post on Instagram, writing: "I deeply regret the events that led to my departure from 'Strictly'.

"My intense passion and determination to win might have affected my training regime. Respecting the BBC HR process, I understand it's best for the show that I step away.

"While there are aspects of this story involving external influences that I can't discuss at this time, I remain committed to being strong for my family and friends.

"I wish the Strictly family and the BBC nothing but success in the future. I also want to thank everyone who has supported my career, both professionally and personally. When the time is right, I will share my story."