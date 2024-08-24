Amy Dowden had a second cancer scare.

Amy Dowden had many 'sleepless' nights over her second cancer scare

The 'Strictly Come Dancing' professional was diagnosed with grade-three breast cancer in May 2023, and underwent a mastectomy and rounds of chemotherapy.

In February this year, she was told she was cancer-free.

However, she has now revealed doctors discovered another form of the disease last July, which rocked her world and gave her "sleepless" nights and left her "heartbroken" that she might not return to the show.

Speaking on her BBC documentary 'Strictly Amy: Cancer and Me', she said: "It was a scare, such a worrying time.

"I'll never forget them calling me to say we're sorry, but we've seen something we don't like the look of. I was in disbelief, I thought I can't go back through this again, I can't miss Strictly again. My whole family were heartbroken."

Amy hopes doing the documentary will remind people to check for the signs of cancer as it saved her life.

She said: "I never thought I would ever, ever be diagnosed with breast cancer at 32.

"I only came across it because I was checking myself. If I wasn't, I might not be here right now because I had grade three the most aggressive type of cancer. If it can raise awareness and 10 people start checking themselves from watching this documentary, I could potentially save a life.

"Being in the public eye, I knew I wasn't going to be able to shy away from it. It was scary and daunting, and I did have friends and family saying 'Are you sure you want to do this? ' But it gave me a focus as well throughout all of this."