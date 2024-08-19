Bobby Brazier dreams of moving to Italy later in life.

Bobby Brazier dreams of moving to Italy later in life

The 'EastEnders' actor was a joint runner-up on last year's 'Strictly Come Dancing' series, but even before his exploits on the BBC Latin and ballroom series, he has dreamt of dancing along the Italian streets with the "love of [his] life" when the couple are "old and wrinkly".

He told the London Evening Standard newspaper: "Even before 'Strictly', I’ve always had this dream of moving away to maybe Italy or wherever with the love of my life and we’re both old and wrinkly and we’re just in ballroom hold dancing up and down the streets - not very well, because we can’t move, but you know, we’re in a hold at least."

For now, Bobby - who was previously romantically linked to his 'Strictly' co-star and former 'Coronation Street' actress Ellie Leach - is remaining tight-lipped about who he is dating, if anyone, and admitted he finds it "funny" when people ask him.

Speaking about his love life, he said: "I just imagine that people don’t really care.

"I mean, surely people don’t really care, or surely people understand to take things with a little pinch of salt. But I find it funny."

As well as dreaming of jetting off to Italy to dance and live later in life, Bobby - who portrays Freddie Slater in 'EastEnders' - wants to concentrate on improving his acting ability in the near future.

He said: "There’s a skill to be learnt which I like.

"It’s a real endeavour and I feel like you never really stop learning. I want to be good - I want to be good at what I do.

"I want to keep learning, keep progressing, keep taking opportunities."