Chris McCausland has laughed off "villainous" 'Strictly Come Dancing' judge Craig Revel Horwood's comments about his posture - insisting "I don't know what he expects of me".

Despite scoring the Liverpudlian comedian an eight for his and dance partner Dianne Buswell's emotional Waltz to Liverpool Football Club's anthem 'You'll Never Walk Alone' last weekend, Craig couldn't help but comment on Chris' posture and the funnyman has admitted it would take "a steel rod and some shelving brackets" for him to correct his body position.

Writing in his weekly 'Strictly' diary for The Telegraph, he said: "Of course he went to town on my less than perfect posture, and I feel destined to hear him go on about the bloody P word for as long as I can remain in this competition.

I don’t know what he expects of me, I am an ex-computer programmer who sits on a stool telling jokes for a living – my posture is broken at a fundamental level that is only fixable with a steel rod and some shelving brackets."

The pair will take on the "dreaded" Samba for Halloween Week this weekend, and Chris jokingly warned sour-tongued Craig that he will be dressed as a "floppy old corpse".

He later said: "This week it’s the Samba, and its known for being absolutely bloody horrible to do. We have lost four of our fellow contestants so far during this series, and two of them have been lost to the dreaded Samba. It’s Halloween Week and so we are taking on the roles of two corpses that rise from their graves to perform to Stayin’ Alive by the Bee Gees.

"The thing that excites me the most about this, is that surely corpses can’t be expected to have good posture can they? I am telling you all now that my poor posture is just me getting into character as a floppy old corpse – honest, Craig! Decomposing Dianne and creepy cadaver Chris will be attempting the dreaded Samba for your spooky entertainment this Saturday, and I just hope we are not its third victim this series."

'Strictly Come Dancing' returns on 26 October at 6.25pm with the results show on Sunday, 27 October at 7.20pm on BBC One and iPlayer.