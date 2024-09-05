Craig Revel Horwood will never dance again.

Craig Revel Horwood has had to stop dancing

The 59-year-old star began his career as a teenager and went on to appear in a string of West End musicals before becoming more widely known as a judge on 'Strictly Come Dancing' but has now admitted that his own "dancing days are over” following a number of operations on his hips and feet.

He told the Daily Mirror newspaper: "It’s from wearing heels all my life. They’re so bad for you, although they look fabulous. You can’t keep dancing forever; it’s strenuous. And I’ve had my toes done, I’ve had my hips replaced, I’ve had everything done, so my dance days are over."

Craig has also starred in musicals such as 'Annie' and 'The Wizard of Oz’ as well as directed and choreographed productions like 'Sister Act' and 'Strictly Ballroom the Musical' over the years.

But as he gears up to release his album 'Revelations, Songs Boys Don't Sing ' in October, has admitted he would be an "idiot to retire" altogether.

He added: "I'd be an idiot to retire. What would I do with myself? I love the show, I’ve become part of the furniture - and the fabric. [And] There’s only so much cooking and gardening you can actually do and I’d get bored. I think I’m just going to keep working until I drop dead."

However, the TV star is still wary about turning 60 in January because it "sounds very old" to him.

He added: "I have a little bit of trepidation about turning 60, however. I know it’s just a number, but 60 sounds old. It’s only 10 years to 70 then and that does seem like pension time, doesn’t it? But I’ve no plans to slow down."