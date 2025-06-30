Strictly Come Dancing’s Nadiya Bychkova has had her entire body insured.

The 35-year-old dancer explained she chose to insure her whole body as “dancing puts food on the table”.

She told The Sun newspaper: “I do have things insured – everything I need for dancing. Dancing puts food on the table, so I need to make sure I am ok.

“I think it comes from when I was competing at the highest level.”

Nadiya added she also does foot-strengthening exercises to help her build muscle and ensure she can wear her favourite high heels.

She said: “I do a lot of workouts for my feet. It’s about building the muscles. You don’t want to walk in heels and twist something or break something.

“As we get older, we need to look after ourselves even more. If you twist your ankle, then you’re done.”

Nadiya had been in a relationship with her fellow Strictly Come Dancing star Kai Widdrington, 29, though the couple split last year.

While the pair still work together on the BBC show, Nadiya previously insisted the two are “not friends”.

She explained to the Daily Mirror newspaper: “We work together but we are not friends and that’s ok.

“One thing I can tell you is that when you see me dancing with him it will be amazing because I’m a professional.”

Nadiya and Kai met on Strictly Come Dancing in 2021, and started dating a year later.

The pair ultimately went their separate ways in July 2024, and while Kai has since found love with Chloe Wells, Nadiya has remained single.

Reflecting on the end of her romantic relationship with Kai, Nadiya admitted she didn’t think “any break-up is easy”, but the pair were determined to stay amicable for the sake of Strictly Come Dancing.

During an appearance on Loose Women, she said: “I don’t think any break-up is easy.

“But we are professionals, so we obviously knew that we’d have to go back on Strictly and work together. And that’s what we do.”