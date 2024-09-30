Lord Sugar has ruled out the prospect of an all-stars series of 'The Apprentice'.

The 77-year-old entrepreneur thinks it would be a "stupid idea" for the BBC reality series to bring back old contestants despite the format being adopted by several rival programmes.

Lord Sugar is quoted by the Daily Star newspaper's Hot TV column as saying: "What is the point of having people who have been through the process before then coming back into the process again?

"They would know exactly what goes on. It's a stupid idea."

Meanwhile, it was reported earlier this year that Lord Sugar had started work on a TV drama inspired by his life story.

The businessman founded the consumer electronics company Amstrad at the age of 21 and served as the chairman of Tottenham Hotspur Football Club before going on to present 'The Apprentice' – which he has hosted since the show's launch in 2005.

A source told The Sun newspaper's TV Biz column: "From the days selling computers out of the back of a van to leading his colossal Amstrad business empire, Lord Sugar’s trajectory in the business world alone is inspiring.

"Then add to the mix his work within politics, football and beyond - plus the showbiz sparkle since he became the face of the BBC’s 'Apprentice' - and you’ve got a very rich tapestry for an amazing story."

Talks were taking place about whether to make a "straight biopic" about Lord Sugar's life or a drama "inspired by real-life events".

The insider added: "Talks are under way for the project, with ideas on the table spanning from a straight biopic through to a drama inspired by real-life events.

"Either way, as Lord Sugar approaches his 80th, he’s as keen as ever to stay ahead of the curve and sees the project as an interesting way to update his life story beyond everything covered in his 2010 autobiography."