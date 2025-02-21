Sarah Snook is to lead new Sky drama ‘All Her Fault’.

The 37-year-old actress - who appeared in ‘Succession’ as Siobhan ‘Shiv’ Roy - will be portraying a mother who finds herself in a real-life nightmare when her young son goes missing under mysterious circumstances.

Group Director of Acquisitions Katie Keenan told The Sun newspaper: “We are thrilled to be bringing this twisty suburban-thriller to our UK and Ireland customers.

“With a stellar cast led by Sarah Snook, ‘All Her Fault’ promises to be a huge fan-favourite.”

As well as Sarah, ‘All Her Fault’ - which will adapt author Andrea Mara’s 2021 novel of the same name - will also star The Perfect Couple’s Dakota Fanning, ’The White Lotus’ actor Jake Lacy and Top Gun: Maverick’s Jay Ellis.

Sarah - who will also serve as executive producer on the eight-part US thriller - plays mother Marissa Irvine, who goes to collect her young son Milo from his first playdate.

However, the woman who answers the door isn’t a mother Marissa recognises, and says she doesn’t have Milo and hasn’t even heard of him.

With more and more questions piling up over the whereabouts of her son, Marissa soon discovers a wealthy community that holds sinister secrets.

‘All Her Fault’ will see Sky collaborate with production studio Carnival, and it is expected to hit screens either late in 2025 or early next year.

Sarah is best known for her role in the HBO drama ‘Succession’, in which she plays the daughter of Logan Roy - the owner of global media juggernaut Waystar Royco - and competes against her other siblings for control of the company once her father’s old age starts to show.

When the programme concluded in 2023, Sarah said she knew ‘Succession’ “probably could end”, but had hoped it would continue before showrunner Jesse Armstrong confirmed the series was done.

She told Variety: “It could go one way or the other - and also, it’s nice to hope.”