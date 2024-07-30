Sue Barker has urged the BBC to bring back 'A Question of Sport'.

Sue Barker urges BBC to bring back A Question of Sport

The 68-year-old presenter admitted she feels "really disappointed" for the next generation of athletes who will miss out on the show and said she would love to return as host if the BBC ever decide to revive it.

Speaking on the 'Monday Mile' podcast, she said: "It was just the best show.. And I'm really disappointed for this next batch of athletes that they won't have that experience."

"I would be amazingly tempted [to return]. I would be tempted to go back to 'A Question of Sport', I'd be tempted to go back to Wimbledon, but I know the right decision is no."

'A Question of Sport' was first broadcast in 1968, and hosted by Barker for 24 years.

In 2021, Sue and her captains, rugby player Matt Dawson and cricketer Phil Tufnell, were axed and replaced with Paddy McGuinnes, Sam Quek and Ugo Monye.

It was then axed completely by the BBC last year but Sue hopes it will make a return.

She said: "Hopefully they'll bring it back because they haven't said they're going to bin it forever. So bring it back and have fun again, it'll be great.

"I think that a lot of people miss it. I used to get people coming up to me and say, how can I get on 'A Question of Sport'? And I had to say, look, it's not my decision, but you have to keep winning, you have to keep putting yourself out there.

"Although it didn't matter who won or lost, everybody cared, but it was great fun. I look back at that job as the best fun I ever had in television. Also, every time you're meeting people in sport, when we do our job, it's always when they've either won or lost. So emotions are either incredibly high or everyone's really sad. Whereas on 'A Question of Sport', you can just relax and you get to know the real person."