Sue Cleaver was knocked out with an uppercut while filming a fight scene on ‘Coronation Street’.

The veteran soap actress, 61, has spent nearly 25 years playing no-nonsense Eileen Grimshaw on the ITV show, and has now recalled one of her most shocking moments on the set of the series.

She told in her memoir ‘A Work in Progress’ she was accidentally knocked out on set in 2012 with a punch from co-star Judy Holt, 64, who played Lesley, the wife of Eileen’s firefighter boyfriend Paul Kershaw (Tony Hirst.)

Sue said: “We had a stunt adviser and had spent some time practising our manoeuvres but unfortunately during a take Judy got a bit carried away.

“An upward punch made contact with my face. I don’t remember anything else but apparently I dropped like a stone, out cold.”

Sue added she was rushed to hospital for a scan before she got the all-clear from medics to return to work.

She added: “They ended up using the sound of the real punch, so it wasn’t all for nothing!”

Sue has also told how she has quit being dependent on alcohol.

Sue told Prima magazine: “I don’t have any fear around alcohol any more, and that is really freeing.

“I never imagined getting to that state. I thought I had a dependency. I thought I couldn’t get by without having a glass of wine at night.

“I thought life wouldn’t be great without a glass of wine. It would be absolutely great without wine. I just thought it wouldn’t.

“It’s the thinking around it that is the problem.

She also said about ageing: “So many people my age are depressed about 60, like it is the end of the line.

“I absolutely don't feel that way. I feel like the world is my oyster now.”