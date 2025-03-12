Sue Cleaver has agreed to join the 'Coronation Street' tour.

Sue Cleaver will appear during the tour

The 61-year-old actress announced her departure from the ITV soap earlier this year - but Sue will rejoin her castmates for the upcoming tour, appearing at

a show at the Dominion Theatre in London.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "This is going to be a huge celebration of 'Corrie' - it's no secret it's been a difficult time but the cast are really looking forward to the shows and meeting the fans."

The tour will give 'Coronation Street' fans a behind-the-scenes insight into the long-running soap.

The promoters said: "In the first half, the audience will be treated to an intimate and lively interview session with some of Corrie’s most beloved cast members.

"Ever wondered what goes on between takes? Curious about those off-screen friendships and real-life dramas? This is your chance to hear all the gossip straight from the source. You’ll also get to know the actors behind the characters like never before, their journeys, their funniest on-set moments, and the real-life bonds that make Weatherfield feel like home.

"Just when you think the night couldn’t get any better, the second act brings a showstopping twist! A very special guest; a bona fide 'Coronation Street' legend will take to the stage. But who will it be? We’re keeping it a cliffhanger, Corrie-style!"

Sue has played Eileen Grimshaw on the ITV soap since 2000. However, the actress announced her departure from the show earlier this year.

Sue told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: "I’ve had 25 privileged years of working on 'Coronation Street'. The door is still firmly open but as I reached my 60th year, I decided it was time to embrace change, look for new adventures and live fearlessly."