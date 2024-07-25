‘Only Fools and Horses’ actress Sue Holderness feels guilty the classic BBC comedy has ruined the lives of everyone called Marlene and Rodney.

‘Only Fools and Horses’ actress Sue Holderness feels guilty the classic BBC comedy has ruined the lives of everyone called Marlene and Rodney

The 75-year-old starred as Marlene – wife of car dealer Boycie, played by the late John Chalis – in the show from 1985 to 2003 and has now said she pities people with their characters’ names as they get constantly taunted with Boycie’s “Marleeene” catchphrase.

Sue was quoted in the Daily Star saying: “It’s surprising how many people say, ‘We’ve got a Boycie and Marlene in our pub. And people come up and say, ‘Look at my husband. He’s Boycie, isn’t he? Do the laugh love, do the laugh.’

“I mean, there are a lot of people who have a Boycie or Marlene in their lives.

“Occasionally, you meet the poor devils christened Marlene. They spend their whole lives having to hear ‘Marleeene’ and it’s affected them.”

Sue added people called Rodney also suffer from being teased by being called Dave – ‘Only Fools’ character Trigger’s constantly mistaken name for Nicholas Lyndhurst’s role on the show as Del Boy’s brother.

She added: “And of course anybody called Rodney is going to be called Dave.”

Sue was left devastated when her ‘Only Fools’ co-star John Challis died in his sleep from cancer in September 2021 aged 79.

Sue recalled seeing John a month before he died, following his long heath fight, saying on ITV at the time: “How lucky was I that John Challis became to be the other husband in my life? We were friends from the word go.

“Just five weeks ago we were having lunch together, and less than four weeks before he died John and I were filming together all day and he was fine.

“He was as much fun as usual, but he got a bit tired towards the end of the day. “So the end came very quickly. I can honestly say I don’t believe he’s gone.

“I think he’s watching us now, and we must talk about our loved ones who are no longer with us.”