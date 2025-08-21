RuPaul's Drag Race UK star Sum Ting Wong wants an All Stars series of the hit BBC Three show.

Sum Ting Wong

The 36-year-old drag queen - real name Bo Zeng - appeared on the programme's first British season in 2019, and she would love to see a spin-off edition where previous queens from across RuPaul's Drag Race UK's seven series return to compete against each other.

Sum exclusively told BANG Showbiz: "I'm like, 'Hey, BBC, I think you need to do a UK All Stars!"

Asked why an All Stars version of RuPaul's Drag Race UK would work, she added: "Because we all know each other, we all are quite close, and the UK is quite small, and we all know of each other, or have worked with each other."

In 2022, RuPaul's Drag Race UK received a special Versus the World spin-off, where the British queens and performers from international versions of RuPaul's Drag Race battled it out to reign victorious.

However, Sum thinks it is harder to work with the international queens because the British queens do not know enough about them.

She explained: "In the Verses, a lot of time we haven't worked with the international queens.

"But if we do an all-stars series just with the UK queens, we know our quirks, like we've stayed at each other's houses.

"We're all really good friends, so it would be quite a nice season, and if we do throw shade at each other, it won't feel nasty.

"I think like there's a difference between throwing shade and then actually just being horrible."

Sum forged strong relationships with her fellow RuPaul's Drag Race UK series one queens - including the late Vivienne (James Lee Williams) and Baga Chipz (Leo Loren).

And she does not think her relationships would be under strain if they competed against each other again.

Sum said: "We're all professionals.

"It's a TV show. We're all there to make TV, and everything we say is in love, we never say anything in malice."

Sum is taking part in Drag Race Philippines: Slaysian Royale - where fan-favourite queens from previous seasons of Drag Race Philippines take on Asian queens from across the global franchise in a battle for the crown.

And she wanted to do the show because Sum wanted to "show myself off again".

Sum said: "I didn't even think about saying no. I immediately said yes, to come back [to Drag Race], because I wanted to really showcase myself off again."

Catch brand new Drag Race Philippines: Slaysian Royale every Wednesday from August 13 on WOW Presents Plus.