Sunday Brunch's resident cheese expert Morgan McGlynn Carr has cancer - after two doctors misdiagnosed her.

Morgan McGlynn Carr in hospital /Credit: Instagram

The 38-year-old Channel 4 star said it was "earth-shattering" when she was diagnosed with triple-negative breast cancer in October 2024 - after she got a "third opinion".

It came as a breast consultant said she was "99 per cent sure it was nothing" and Morgan's GP insisted it was "definitely breastfeeding-related".

In a statement, Morgan - who married husband Ben Carr in 2022 and have a daughter together - wrote alongside a photo of her lying in a hospital bed: "In October 2024, I was diagnosed with triple-negative breast cancer. It was nothing short of earth-shattering.

"But we've done our best to keep life feeling as normal as possible for our daughter.

"Treatment is different for every person. No two paths are the same. But here's what happened to me:

"I was given a week before chemo to get my ducks in a row, which included chopping my hair off and IVF and egg retrieval, something I'm incredibly grateful I was able to do.

"Then came six months of weekly chemotherapy. The hardest thing I've ever done.

"Some weeks, I sat for 13 hours at a time, and I was never alone thanks to my friends who kept me company. And for those who've been through the cold cap, you'll know it's no joke.

"I had to catch my breath and get through the hardest parts before sharing this. So why now?"

Morgan - who found the lump in her right breast the day before her daughter's first birthday, and assumed it appeared because she ended breastfeeding - added: "Because if even one person sees this and it prompts them to check a lump or get a second opinion, it could save a life. Please trust your gut."

The Cheese monger - who is "embarrassed to admit" she knew "almost nothing" about breast cancer - had surgery a fortnight ago, and is now on the mend.

Morgan added: "Two weeks ago, I had surgery - and a few days later, we got some very, very good news.

"I've not really known how to share this. To be honest, I'm still finding my feet after everything.

"But I want to say thank you - to my amazing husband, family, friends, and the people who have shown up in a million small and mighty ways."