The 46-year-old actress insisted she won't be going under the knife or having injections to try to fight the signs of getting older, so she will be content to take on roles that reflect her real age.

She told Radio Times magazine: “Well, as I’m frightened to death of any kind of Botox or anything like that, I’ll get the granny parts!

“My auntie was talking to me the other day. She said, ‘People always ask me, when did Suranne break her nose?’ I’ve never broken my nose, but because it’s not perfectly straight, or whatever… Anyway, character is about what shines from within. It’s not about fixing what’s outside.”

Suranne can next be seen as the British Prime Minister in Hostage, opposite Julie Delpy as France's President, and the former Coronation Street star felt it was important to champion women on the crew too.

She said: We have two female directors. I wanted the best people for the job – but the best people for the job were always going to be women. And Netflix agreed.

"If women don’t use women writers, or directors, or camera operators, no new women will come up in the industry.

"We need to train women. And we also need to have older women on screen.”

The Gentleman Jack actress - who has a nine-year-old son, whose name she hasn't disclosed, with husband Laurence Akers - admitted her career priorities have changed over the years.

Asked what she will work on next, she said: “Well, it’s changed, because I have a family now. I now think, ‘What’s going to make me happy?’ I don’t work in the summer, because my son is on holiday. I only work when he’s at school.”

Read the full interview with Suranne in the new issue of Radio Times magazine or visit https://www.radiotimes.com/tv/drama/hostage-suranne-jones-prime-minister-interview/.