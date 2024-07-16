Matt Di Angelo was "very surprised" when he discovered the identity of a former 'EastEnders' star who is returning for the show's 40th anniversary.

The 37-year-old actor - who plays Dean Wicks in the show - admitted there are some "big surprises" to come in Albert Square next year when the BBC One soap celebrates the milestone, but he hasn't revealed exactly who is coming back.

He told the Daily Mirror newspaper: "I know quite a lot and I can't tell you who exactly - but when I found out, I was very surprised that they would come back."

Matt's comments come after 'EastEnders' boss Chris Clenshaw recently hinted there could be some big character returns for the 40th anniversary.

He told The Sun newspaper: "As we head towards our 40th year, I think the nostalgic element means a lot.

"Into the autumn and the end of the year, we’ve got quite a few treats coming up."

When asked whether long-departed EastEnders characters could return to the BBC One soap, he said: "Maybe. It all depends on the story and where the characters are.

"But it has to come from character, it has to come from story."

Last month, Danny Dyer - who played Mick Carter in the soap - confirmed his character was dead after he got lost at sea, but hinted the former Queen Vic landlord could still return to the show as part of a "dream sequence".

He told Heat magazine: "Everyone is asking when I’m going back to EastEnders, which is very interesting to me.

"But he’s dead!

"Look, I take it as a compliment that people want me to go back. Who knows? If there’s no closure there, then maybe I would come back for a dream sequence. I don’t think Mick could just rock up covered in seaweed!

"I think if they did it right, with the 40th anniversary coming up, if they came up with an idea of maybe Linda drunk or hallucinating, then I would come back and do some scenes with her."