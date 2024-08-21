Susan Twist is returning to 'Doctor Who' for a new audio adventure with Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson.

Susan Twist to read new audio adventure for Doctor Who

The actress- who has featured recurrently in the latest series of the BBC sci-fi show - will be narrating a new audio adventure of the series which is being released this November.

Two audio tales are being released, entitled 'On Ghost Beach' and 'Sting of the Sasquatch' and will be read by Susan Twist and Genesis Lynea, respectively.

The synopsis for 'On Ghost Beach' reads: "The TARDIS arrives in County Durham, England, in 1958. Seaham Chemical Beach was once a scene of heavy industry, long since abandoned, but now local residents are having nightmares and seeing apparitions.

"It isn’t long before the Doctor and Ruby are affected by the beach’s peculiar atmosphere. As they begin to forget exactly who they are, Ruby hears a distant voice calling her on.

"Whose memories are filling the travellers’ heads, and what is the significance of Ghost Beach, in the Sea of Despair, on the planet Farfrom? Even more importantly – who is Reg?"

Meanwhile, 'Sting of the Sasquatch' is set in a national park in north-west America and is mainly focused around the Doctor and Ruby, played by Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson respectively.

The synopsis reads: "In a National Park in North-West America, the Doctor and Ruby are pursued by large, ape-like creatures who seem to literally disappear into the trees. When Ruby falls ill after apparently being stung, the Doctor believes the infection is extra-terrestrial in origin.

"They meet Dixie and Greg, two Bigfoot hunters determined to track down the mythical Sasquatch. Standing in their way is Ranger Peone, who’s adamant that the forest is too dangerous to explore. Dozens of people have vanished, or reappeared with no memory, in the last month alone.

"Then the ape creatures kidnap Ruby, and the Doctor is determined to both save her life and solve the mystery of the Sasquatch."

Both audio adventures will be released on 07.11.24 but are available to pre-order now online.