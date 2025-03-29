Susanna Reid loves clubbing in Ibiza with her sons.

Susanna Reid cherishes time with her family

The 54-year-old presenter is "virtually teetotal" but loves partying with Sam, 22, Finn, 21, and 19-year-old Jack - who she has with ex-husband Dominic Cotton - because music is her "drug".

She told Woman and Home magazine: “I’m not really a pub-goer, but I go clubbing.

"I went clubbing with them during the day [in Ibiza] and had the most amazing time.

“I stopped drinking in 2018 and I’m now predominantly teetotal. I have a Buck’s Fizz on Christmas Day, I had half a glass of champagne on my mum’s birthday and I have a drink once every couple of months – including a couple in Ibiza – but I don’t have pints at the pub like I did in my 20s.

"Being virtually teetotal hasn’t damaged my social life. In any case, in Ibiza, music is your drug.”

The 'Good Morning Britain' host is keen to spend as much time as possible with her sons because she knows it won't be too long before they leave home.

She said: “At some point, my boys will scatter to the wind. I used to imagine being sad when they leave. Now I just feel they are developing their own wings to fly.

"I want to be around as much as I can because they really are about to go. I’m enjoying my diminishing time with the children.”

And Susanna feels she has found the "perfect balance" between work and home by not taking on any extra work.

She quipped: “My God, the amount of time I’ll have when the boys leave home - I’m going to have to go to Ibiza on my own!”

But it isn't just her kids that Susanna enjoys spending time with as she's keen to see as much of her elderly parents as possible.

She said: “My parents are in their 80s – it’s my father’s 90th birthday this year – and I want to spend time with them as well.

“I’m part of the sandwich generation, but it’s not a weight at all. It’s a privilege. I need them too, very much. We’re a very close family.”

The new issue of Woman and Home magazine is on sale on 3 April.