Susanna Reid was forced to miss ‘Good Morning Britain’ due to a family emergency on Tuesday (03.09.24).

The 53-year-old presenter returned to her hosting duties on the ‘ITV’ show alongside Ed Balls on Monday this week, but viewers were left surprised when they tuned into the show the next day to see she'd pulled out of the programme at the last minute.

Filling in for her, Ranvir Singh explained: “You’ll be wondering where Susanna is, one of her boys has been taken ill overnight and she needed to stay with him, so we are here for you this morning.”

Earlier this week, Susanna confessed that she had been eager to return to the show.

She said: "I love doing my job - the news agenda has been so busy and I have been avidly watching 'GMB' while I have been off. This autumn we have the US Presidential election coming up so that’s going to be huge."

The presenter revealed she’d spent some of her summer holiday with her sons in Ibiza.

She added: " This summer I took my boys to Ibiza. I have been going for ten years and it was amazing to really enjoy it with my boys now they are old enough to go clubbing. We go to the day clubs together and then I go back to the hotel and they go to the nightclubs!"

Susanna has three sons - all in their early 20s - with her ex Dominic Cotton, who she was with for 16 years before their split a decade ago.

She previously admitted she was "crying her heart out" when her youngest left for university in 2022, while the big change impacted her career choices.

She told the Daily Mirror newspaper at the time: "You cry your heart out, because all that regular time with your children has gone. It’s really sad.

"Now they’re all en route to leaving home, I want to enjoy time with them as much as I possibly can.

"'Good Morning Britain' is my biggest commitment and I’m not taking on anything extra.’