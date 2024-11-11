Susie Dent thinks swearing is a good thing.

Susie Dent has no problems with swearing

The 'Countdown' lexicographer is fascinated by the origins of cursing and thinks it is a useful way for people to expel pain.

Susie wrote in The Sunday Times newspaper: "Expletives are among the most commonly used words in spoken English, and they are also some of the most versatile.

"F***is used so prolifically that any alien would be forgiven for thinking it is as much a linguistic filler as 'like' or 'basically'."

The 59-year-old star continued: "We need swearing. Science is proving that when we swear, we engage the body in important therapeutic ways.

"It helps us deal with physical pain, releases endorphins and lowers cortisol levels."

Susie has appeared in the Dictionary Corner of the Channel 4 show for over 30 years and explained that she still gets a "rush of adrenaline" when she hears the programme's theme tune.

Asked which piece of music changed her life, she told The Guardian newspaper: "The 'Countdown' theme tune, by composer Alan Hawkshaw, no question. Thirty-plus years since I first heard it for real, it still gives me a buzz and a rush of adrenaline."

Despite being on the programme for so many years, Susie admitted that she still gets nervous when the clock starts ticking in the letter round and revealed that the music for the segment was the ringtone of former presenter Richard Whiteley – who passed away in 2005 at the age of 61.

Speaking on ITV's 'Lorraine', she said: "I still get nervous. When the clock starts ticking, my heart starts racing sometimes! Richard Whiteley, I remember, had it has his ringtone!"

READ NEXT: Exclusive: Catie Munnings’ driver feedback on Extreme E’s new hydrogen race car