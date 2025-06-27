Anita Dobson got "emotional" when an EastEnders crew member offered her pieces of the soap's smashed-up Queen Victoria pub.

Anita Dobson behind the bar of EastEnders' Queen Victoria pub

The 76-year-old reprised her character Angie Watts, the boozer's first landlady, for the BBC One show's 40th anniversary episode in February, and whilst she attended a "Comic-Con" event, the staff member brought along a piece of a dado rail and one of the wall tiles from the pub.

Speaking to entertainment reporter Simon Gross at the TRIC Awards at Grosvenor House in London on Tuesday (24.06.25), Anita said: "I did a Comic Con, and a lovely young man came up and he said, 'I hope you don't mind this, but I was a part of the team that destroyed the Vic. And I brought you a little bit of the dado [rail] and one of the tiles if you'd like to keep it.'

"And I got so emotional and went, 'That is the sweetest thing to do.'"

Angie - who died off-screen in 2002 due to alcohol poisoning - appeared as a ghost in the vision of her on-screen daughter Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean), who was left in a life-threatening situation after the Queen Vic exploded.

And Anita - who played Angie from 1985 until 1988 - agreed to make a special appearance in EastEnders' 40th anniversary episode, which was headed by the programme's ex-executive producer Chris Clenshaw, to bring "closure" for her and the character.

Asked if it was a "big decision" to go reprise her alter ego on the soap, Anita explained: "I did the podcast and interview with Lacey [Turner, Stacey Slater], and I thought it was so lovely, everybody was so welcoming.

"And then when Chris said, 'What do you think [about coming back],' we had a Zoom [meeting].

"So in the end, I thought about it, and then I thought, 'Do you know what, it's closure for Angie and it's closure for me.'

"So I said to Chris, 'I would love to do it,' and I had the best time."

Chris created “mind-blowing plot twists and devastating real-life storylines” - with many coming in 2023, such as the return of Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins), the award-winning Loving and Losing Lola plot which saw Danielle Harold depart as her alter ego Lola Pearce, who died of a brain tumour.

Ben Wadey, EastEnders' former Story Editor, has replaced Chris as executive producer, and Anita thinks he is going to do a great job.

She said: "Ben's lovely too, so I think he'll do a good job."

