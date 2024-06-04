Sydnie Christmas was left "heartbroken" when she saw rumours that 'Britain's Got Talent' was a fix.

Sydnie Christmas has spoken out on claims that BGT was a fix

The 28-year-old singer was crowned the latest winner of the ITV1 talent show and bagged a £250,000 cash prize as well as a spot on the Royal Variety but because she had worked in the industry before finding fame, some viewers assumed that the whole thing had been a setup.

She told Metro.co.uk: "I’m new to all the attention. The fix rumours are just not true. Everything has been genuine and I’ve said my truth so saying it’s not is questioning me. There’s nothing that breaks my heart more than to see [the doubt]. It makes me feel really c*****. It’s soul-destroying but there’s nothing I can do to change their minds so I’ve had to separate myself.

"I’d love to speak to them but they are so angry so there’s nothing more I can do."

Sydnie had performed in productions of 'Grease' and 'Starlight Express' after finishing drama school but had struggled to find regular work in the industry so at the time of auditioning for 'Britain's Got Talent', she was employed as a gym receptionist.

She said: "On New Year’s Eve, I had almost thrown in the towel. It just wasn’t sustainable and I had given it a good go. But then I got onto 'BGT'.

It just shows that when you’re at the point of throwing in the towel, it is your time."

In her televised audition, Sydnie sang a version of 'Tomorrow' from 'Annie' that had been inspired by 'Celebrity Big Brother' star Marisha Wallace before sailing through to the final with her rendition of the Frank Sinatra classic 'My Way' and claiming victory with a performance of 'Over the Rainbw' in the final.

An insider insider claimed that theatre producers are already showing major interest in casting the aspiring West End star because she has the power to "super-charge" sales at the box office.

The source told the Daily Mirror newspaper: "She is set for big things. Her name in any production could super-charge ticket sales, and there has already been a lot of interest."