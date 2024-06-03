Sydnie Christmas wants to spend some of her 'Britain's Got Talent' winnings on a singing coach.

Sydnie Christmas won £250,000 as part of her BGT prize

The 28-year-old aspiring West End actress was crowned champion of the 17th series of the ITV1 talent show on Sunday (02.06.24) after wowing with a rendition of the Judy Garland classic 'Over the Rainbow' and ahead of her spot on the Royal Variety, admitted she wants to use some of her £250,000 prize to employ the vocal coach who guided her through the competition.

Speaking on ITV's 'This Morning', she said: "I still can't...it's sort of like not even about the money because this is just amazing.

"I loved my singing coach on 'BGT', Annabel Williams, she was amazing and I said to her 'I can now afford you once a week!' Absolutely. She's made me a better singer in two months compared to when I went to college for three years!"

Sydnie - who earned a place in the semi-finals immediately after her first audition when judge Amanda Holden pressed the Golden Buzzer - also explained that she has had some interest from top agents but "cannot believe" that those who represent the top showbiz names are willing to take her on.

She said: "I've had some interest from some really good agencies and it's just picking the right one for me. I'm hellbent on an agency just sorting things out. It's so exciting.

"The people that are on their books, I just look at the page and wonder if I'm worthy to be with those people on that page. These are people that I've grown up watching."

Her comments come shortly after an insider claimed that theatre producers are already showing major interest in casting the gym receptionist because she has the power to "super-charge" sales at the box office.

The source told the Daily Mirror newspaper: "She is set for big things. Her name in any production could super-charge ticket sales, and there has already been a lot of interest."