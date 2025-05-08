Sydnie Christmas wants to bring Victory in Europe (VE) Day to the attention of young people.

Sydnie Christmas has released a cover song

The 29-year-old singer - who won the 17th series of 'Britain's Got Talent' in 2024 - has recorded a cover of Dame Vera Lynn's 'We’ll Meet Again' for VE Day, and Sydnie is determined to educate young people about the significance of the day.

She told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "I wanted to show my respect.

"I had family in the war like a lot of us did.

"I wanted to do Vera Lynn proud. Ideally, I want the young people of today to go back to her version."

Sydnie thinks a lot of young people are ignorant about VE Day. However, the singer is very aware of the date - which marks the end of World War Two in Europe - and she hopes that her cover will have a lasting impact on her fans.

She said: "I don’t think a lot of kids of today know the importance of it."

Meanwhile, Sydnie recently admitted that she kept "pulling out" of 'Britain's Got Talent' auditions in the years before her victory.

The singer was keen to go on the show for years, but she was always too frightened to go on stage as herself.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz, Sydnie shared: "I don't think I ever saw anything else for me, other than theatre.

"So, 'Britain's Got Talent' when applying, I was going through the process on and off for four years. And I'd start sending videos, and you have to go through the producer auditions and things like that, and then I'd pull out - if I was getting a bit in the process, I'd pull out.

"I'd go back to 'Starlight Express' in Germany if they'd ask me or something in Germany, go to theatre where I felt safe, because when you're in theatre, you are, you've got a bit of script, you're a character. You're tapping into somebody else. But the thought of going on stage as myself was frightening."

