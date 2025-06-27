Michelle Collins took a "risk" when she reprised her EastEnders character Cindy Beale.

Simon Gross and Michelle Collins at the TRIC Awards

The 63-year-old actress made a shock comeback to the BBC One soap after a 25-year hiatus in 2023 when it was revealed that her manipulative and scheming alter ego did not actually die during childbirth in prison, and was instead put into witness protection under a new identity - Rose Sawyer - for decades.

Even though Michelle was thrilled when the show's former executive producer Chris Clenshaw asked her to come back to Albert Square, the star did not know if people "would be happy" about Cindy returning.

Speaking to entertainment reporter Simon Gross at the TRIC Awards at Grosvenor House in London on Tuesday (24.06.25), Michelle said: "I didn't know if people would be happy that she was back. I really didn't know, you have to take that risk!

"But, I think she's gone down quite well."

Cindy - who is the former wife-and-partner of Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) and the ex-wife of George Knight (Colin Salmon) - has caused a lot of drama since her return, such as having an affair with George's son Junior (Micah Balfour).

But Michelle thinks Cindy's diabolical behaviour has gone down well with EastEnders' viewers.

She said: "I think people are liking her.

"People don't want to see nice Cindy. She was nice for a while, and they don't want to see nice Cindy - I promise you, they don't!

"Sometimes I'll pick up the scripts, and I'll go, 'Oh no, you can't. Really? Having an affair with his son? No, it'll be fine, people love her.'"

Cindy recently took over Walford's gay bar The Albert, and Michelle says it is nice for audiences to see her alter ego's fun side.

She said: "Cindy's taken over The Albert, which is great - where she should be. Cindy is now in a gay bar, that's where she should've been all her life!

"And it's nice people are seeing the other side of Cindy, but they also like the other side of her. So as long as I get light and shade."

Adam played a major part in bringing Michelle back to the soap as Cindy, and she is very grateful to him for pushing for Cindy's comeback.

The star said: "I'm very thankful to Adam because Adam really wanted me to come back.

"It's been great."

