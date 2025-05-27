The “talent” of the new ‘Harry Potter’ TV series cast has been hailed by show bosses as “wonderful to behold”.

Dominic McLaughlin has been cast as Harry Potter in HBO’s upcoming television adaptation of the wizard books – with the young actor, who is a newcomer to the screen, to star alongside Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger and Alistair Stout as Ron Weasley.

The announcement was made along with the release of the first image of the central trio.

Showrunner Francesca Gardiner and lead director Mark Mylod confirmed the casting in a joint statement, praising the performances of the three leads.

They said: “After an extraordinary search led by casting directors Lucy Bevan and Emily Brockmann, we are delighted to announce we have found our Harry, Hermione and Ron.

“The talent of these three unique actors is wonderful to behold, and we cannot wait for the world to witness their magic together onscreen.

“We would like to thank all the tens of thousands of children who auditioned. It’s been a real pleasure to discover the plethora of young talent out there.”

HBO’s new adaptation of the ‘Harry Potter’ books marks the first television retelling of J.K. Rowling’s novels and comes more than two decades after the original films debuted.

Dominic, Arabella and Alistair are taking over roles made globally iconic by Daniel Radcliffe, 34, Emma Watson, 34, and Rupert Grint, 35, who portrayed the trio in the film series from 2001 to 2011.

The new adaptation will revisit the seven-book story with a fresh cast and extended episodic format.

John Lithgow, 78, has been cast as Professor Albus Dumbledore.

Further casting announcements confirmed last month include Janet McTeer, 62, as Professor McGonagall, Nick Frost, 52, as Hagrid, and Paapa Essiedu, 34, as Professor Snape. Luke Thallon, 30, will play Quirrell, and Paul Whitehouse, 66, has been cast as caretaker Argus Filch.

According to a report by The Sun, the series is being filmed in a £1billionn purpose-built “mini town”, complete with school buildings, a medical centre, new roads, multi-storey car parks and large hangars for indoor sets.

A TV insider told the publication: “Warner Bros are making a huge commitment to the new TV show, looking at making multiple, lengthy series over the next decade.

“So they see pumping a huge amount of cash in upfront to construct this infrastructure as a worthwhile investment which they’ll eventually get a return on. What they’ll have is a small metropolis which will not only provide the backdrop for the show but all the facilities the huge cast and crew need, too.”