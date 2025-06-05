Tameka Empson "can't look at a round table again" after starring in 'Celebrity Traitors'.

Tameka Empson went through tense scenes in Celebrity Traitors

The 'EastEnders' actress took a break from Albert Square to take part in the spin-off of the hit BBC reality series and revealed that she has been scarred for life by the programme's confrontational round table scenes.

Tameka told the Daily Mirror newspaper: "I can't look at a round table again. I'm like, 'Do we have a square or oval please?' Never a round table again. It is brilliant, but equally it can be stressful."

The 48-year-old star is looking forward to watching the show as she didn't get the complete picture of proceedings during filming in Scotland and has also hinted at some dramatic scenes for her character Kim Fox upon her return to Walford.

Tameka said: "There is going to be more joy now that Kim is back on the Square, and she is going to be a bit emotional. I hope viewers understand her pain."

The star suggested that Kim's husband Vincent Hubbard (Richard Blackwood) could be making a return to the BBC soap for the first time since 2018 – even though the character was declared dead in 2021.

Empson said: "If he turns up then he's got to turn up with something in his hands. It's been a long while now. Watch this space, people."

Meanwhile, Tameka revealed that she "enjoyed" the way 'EastEnders' marked its 40th anniversary in February and shared the sadness of viewers following the tragic death of Martin Fowler (James Bye) following an explosion at the Queen Victoria pub.

She told RadioTimes.com: "I really enjoyed the 40th, if I'm honest, because it had everyone in it, and it was sad to see Martin go. It really was. And I think, well, the nation felt it, and people took time off work."

Tameka was also impressed with the community feel of the soap's special week of episodes to mark the milestone anniversary.

The actress, who has played Kim since 2009, said: "I think it was a real time where you saw all the characters coming together, and 40 years in the game as well. I remember watching it as a child, and now I'm in it, and to be there, it's a real... that's a real moment for me, I have to say."