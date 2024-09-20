Tamzin Outhwaite has insisted she is "happy being single" - as she speaks out on the end of her relationship with Tom Child.

The 53-year-old former 'EastEnders' actress - who was previously married to 'Miranda' star Tom Ellis, 45, between 2006 and 2014, and has daughters Flo, 16, and Marnie, 12, with the Welsh actor - split from her partner of six years, Tom, 33, this summer, and she insists there is no bad blood between the pair and she has actually been enjoying her own company.

She told The Mirror: “There has been no acrimonious ending; we’ve moved on to a friend zone. We are still really great mates, which is nice.”

She added: “Maybe before now, I’ve been single but not happy.

"But I’m quite happy. And being single and happy is a really lovely place to be. And that can only happen with life experience.”

Many women fear being on their own as they get older, but Tamzin has embraced being single.

She said: “There is a lot said about people not wanting to be on their own as they get older.

“I really like being on my own. Especially now, at this age, I really like my own company.”

Comparing herself to her character Sylvie in Channel 5's mystery drama 'The Wives', the 'New Tricks' star insists she has no bitterness or "pain" about her breakups and is in a "really good" place.

She said: “Sylvie’s only been freshly divorced. Deep down, she’s probably got some pain that she needs to deal with. I’m not like her in that way. I feel pretty clear and happy – I’m at a place where I’ve come through the other end. Life feels really good.”

Tamzin and ex-spouse Tom's marriage is said to have broken down over his alleged infidelity, and he now resides in the US with his wife Meaghan, 38, and their 10-month-old daughter Dolly.

In a since-deleted post on X/Twitter, the actress addressed the circumstances surrounding the end of her marriage a decade on.

Tamzin wrote last year: "Ten years since the father of my kids walked out on us for the final time. I still meet new people on jobs who reveal more infidelities and lies that he committed.

"But thankfully my heart and soul are clear and clean and I could not be happier right now."

Explaining why she removed the post, she later added: "Thank you all for your messages re my now deleted tweet.

"I was marking the 10 year anniversary with pride, a feeling of triumph and genuine gratitude.

"I understand it has triggered some people. For anyone struggling, the most important relationship you will ever have is with yourself."