Tamzin Outhwaite wants to age naturally

The 53-year-old actress - who is best known for having starred as Mel Owenon the BBC soap opera 'EastEnders' - is resisting the urge to have any cosmetic work done and is embracing her laughter lines because it shows that she has enjoyed a "full life" to this point.

Speaking on ITV's 'Lorraine', she told stand-in host Ranvir Singh: "I haven't gone down the filler route, I'm trying not to go under the knife yet. I just feel like it's a real honour and a privilege to get old because so many of us don't. And so with that privilege is going to come wrinkles, laughter lines. I've had a very full life with an awful lot of laughter. When I do go to have my facials, they tell me that I've laughed too much and I think 'I'll take that...'

"Not enough women know about self-care, they don't have the tools and the self-care tools that I discovered on a retreat were basically nature, cold water, saunas for me, breathwork, yoga, things that are really inexpensive."

The West End star - who was married to 'Miranda' actor Tom Ellis from 2006 until 2014 and has Florence, 15, with him - also preached the value of female friendship as she noted that she relies on her peers "more and more" as time goes on.

She said: "Basically, they are the longest relationships that we'll ever have, apart from if you have kids. So, they'll be there to the end and so I really feel like they are the constants in our lives and we all need each other more and more as we get older. "